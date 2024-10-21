New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Water Awards 2023 Tuesday, recognising outstanding contributions to water management and conservation across India. In the fifth edition of the awards, Odisha has secured the first prize in the Best State category, with Uttar Pradesh following in second place. Gujarat and Puducherry have jointly claimed the third spot.

The awards, organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, honour efforts in nine categories, ranging from best state to best civil society, according to an official statement.

These awards come with citations, trophies, and cash prizes in certain categories, recognising a total of 38 winners, including joint recipients.

The National Water Awards, initiated in 2018, aim to raise awareness about water conservation and management, aligning with the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’ (water-sufficient India), the release said.

This year’s ceremony continues to spotlight the critical importance of water conservation efforts at all levels, from local bodies to educational institutions and civil societies, it added.

