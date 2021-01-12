Bhubaneswar, Jan 12: National Youth Day was celebrated at Biju Patnaik State Youth Welfare Bhawan here Tuesday, marking the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The programme was organised by state youth welfare council and state blood transfusion society. On this occasion, E&IT, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera paid floral tributes to Swamiji’s statue at Kalinga Stadium.

The minister said, “Swamiji’s life and principles are a true torch-bearing guidance to today’s youth and I am glad to be a part of such a great event.”

Later, he also attended a blood donation camp held there to encourage and motivate the youths. Around 100 units of blood were collected at the camp.

Similarly, National Youth Day was also celebrated at DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. At this event many students described how Swamiji had been an inspiration for every student during their lifetime.