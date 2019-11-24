BHUBANESWAR: The eighth edition of national Tribal Craft Mela, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently, drew a huge footfall of visitors here Sunday.

The week-long crafts fair hosts works from as many as 18 states. Artisans from Sikkim, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have set up stalls at the site.

The stalls exhibit products like Lakha Bangles, Bamboo works, Aadivasi blankets, wall hangings, tribal jewellery, Siali and Sabai crafts, embroidery works and more.

Both government and nongovernmental organisations like TRIFED, TDCC, OTDC, World Act, Anwesha, SCSTRTI and ATLC are participating in the fair.

One of the officials of the tribal museum said, “The main objective of the national tribal fair is to preserve, promote and popularise traditional tribal art and help artisans to avail better opportunities.”

The section which drew the biggest crowds was food. ‘Mandia Dosa’, ‘Talpatra Poda’, ‘Desi Khasi Mutton’, ‘Mandia Pitha’, ‘Mandia Pakudi’, ‘Mandia Biscuit’, ‘Mandia Kakra’, ‘Mudhi Mansa’, ‘Suan Kheeri’ and Koraput Coffee tickled the gastronomes of each foodie.

Anusaya Mishra from Sailashree Vihar said, “I have come here to have tribal food. These delicacies have made my day.”

Food enthusiast Sarju Santali said, “We are preparing ‘Suan Kheeri’ since morning. We marinate ‘Desi mutton’ with traditional spices which lends it an authentic taste.”

As a part of 5Ts initiative of Government of Odisha, 45 supplementary reads prepared in 21 tribal languages were released by CM Patnaik on the inaugural day.

More than 5000 revellers visited the fair on the second day, according to an official. This week-long tribal fest is expected to draw 25,000 visitors.

