New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra Wednesday sought National Maritime Heritage Festival tag to the Baliyatra festival organised in Cuttack.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Patra said this issue is extremely close to the hearts of the people of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also requested the Union Tourism minister to accord National Maritime Heritage Festival status to Baliyatra.

“To appreciate what is Baliyatra, we need to go back into the history. This is an ancient festival which is held in the city of Cuttack which commemorates the glorious tradition of seafaring activities of Odia mariners, who were called as the ‘Sadhavas’ in the ancient times. They used to go to the distant lands of Bali, Sumatra, Java and Borneo for trade and cultural expansion,” Patra said.

He also said in the House that the trade and cultural expansion, which is connected to the Kalinga era and the ancient era of Odisha, with the South-East Asia is celebrated through the Baliyatra.

“It has rich social and cultural importance. I would like to reiterate that Baliyatra has got strong ties with the people of Odisha, has strong cultural ethos with the people of Odisha. Therefore, by according this status, we are not only looking at heritage but actually we are remembering the rich history that Odisha and India has on seafaring,” Patra said.