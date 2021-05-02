Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday declared working journalists as Frontline COVID Warriors.

The announcement came at a time when at least 12 COVID-19 infected journalists have died in the state.

Naveen, approving a proposal to this effect, said the working journalists are doing a great service to the state by providing news feed seamlessly and creating awareness among people on issues relating to the disease. He went on to say that the journalists are of great support to the government in its fight against COVID-19.

It is learnt that the decision will benefit as many as 6,944 working journalists in the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that these 6,944 working journalists have also been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They get a health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

This apart, an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of COVID-19 in the state while performing duty.

