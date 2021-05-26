Bhubaneswar: Hours after cyclone Yaas battered several coastal districts of the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the post-cyclone situation Wednesday evening and announced relief for all families of the 128 marooned villages of affected districts for seven days.

Major roads will be restored for communication within next 24 hours, Naveen said while adding that 80 per cent restoration of electricity supply in affected districts will be done in next 24 hours.

Patnaik congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administration, community organisations and police for their excellent work in evacuation efforts.

Naveen also thanked the doctors and health workers for providing uninterrupted healthcare services in the affected districts during the cyclone.