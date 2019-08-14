Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday reviewed the flood situation in the state and announced seven days relief for the flood hit people.

Patnaik interacted with the concerned collectors through video conferencing and enquired about their requirements to deal with the situation.

He alerted the collectors of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapara and advised them to strengthen river bank patrolling.

Official sources said, seven days gratuitous relief will be provided to the affected people of Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Balangir at Rs 60 per adult per day and Rs 45 per child per day.

These districts have been affected by recent heavy rainfall and consequent flooding.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi Wednesday asked the collectors of 11 districts to be ready to meet any eventuality following heavy rain in the upper catchment of river Mahanadi and release of water from Hirakud dam.

The SRC directed the collectors of Bolangir, Boudh, Subarnapur, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur to take necessary steps to counter the possible flood situation.

The collectors were asked to keep the shelter homes, dry food, drinking water and boats ready for the affected people.

Sethi said, as many as 15 ODRAF teams and three NDRF teams have been rushed to districts affected by incessant rain and flood to help in the rescue and relief operations.

More than 44,000 people have been evacuated and more than two lakh people affected by rain and flood like situation in Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Baragarh and Kandhamal districts. 134 villages in 19 blocks and six urban local bodies are also affected by the rain and flood. As many as 124 free kitchens were opened to provide cooked food to the affected people, he added.

