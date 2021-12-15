Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced a special crime investigation unit for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to control crime in the Commissionerate Police area.

The unit would investigate crimes related to organised crimes, economic offences and crimes related to drugs and take action.

The special unit will have 59 employees and work under a DCP. It will have an additional DCP, three ACP, nine Inspectors, 12 Sub Inspectors, three ASI (Communications) three Constables (Communication) and 27 Constables.

In addition to it, the Chief Minister also sanctioned to set up three new police stations in the Commissioner Police area keeping in view the rising population and to give better police service to the people.

The new police stations would be opened at Pahal, Info valley, and Bayalish Mouza/ Bentakar.

The three police stations have been created by upgrading the Pahal outpost operating under the Balianta police station, Info Valley outpost operating under the Jatni police station and the Bentakar outpost operating under the Cuttack Sadar police station.

Thanking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sanctioning the crime control unit and three new Police stations, DGP Abhay said it would help the efficiency of Commissionerate Police to handle crime and give a better response to the law and order problem.

