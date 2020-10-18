Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday called up Rourkela lad Soyeb Aftab who topped NEET examination recently and congratulated him on his success.

Aftab from Rourkela town in Sundargarh district of Odisha created history by scoring 720/720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared Friday. He is also the first student from Odisha to have topped the test.

Soyeb said he was elated to have received a direct call from the Chief Minister. He plans to become a doctor as no one from his family could become one.

Soyeb said he studied 15 hours a day of which four hours were for self-study. The remaining time included school and coaching classes. He added that he made it a point to watch videos on YouTube or play games to maintain a balance between studying and relaxing.

PNN