Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday congratulated Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT) for securing third place in NASA’s recent 27th annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC), 2021.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote, “Congratulate @NaPSATIndia on winning laurels for #Odisha by securing the third position in @NASA @RoverChallenge. This stellar achievement puts the institute on the global map and will inspire more budding scientists and innovators. Best wishes for future.”

According to a source, some students from the Navonmesh Prasar Foundation in Bhubaneswar along with other high school and college students from around the world had spent the last eight months designing, building and testing their creations for the HERC, which is one of seven NASA Artemis Student Challenges in US.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the HERC tasks US as well as international student teams to design, engineer and test a human-powered rover on a course that simulates the terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system, a NaPSAT official said.

The names of winners were announced during a virtual ceremony April 16 and awards were presented across nine categories.

PNN