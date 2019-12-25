Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary and said he is an inspiration for all.

Patnaik, who served as a Union minister in the Vajpayee government in 1997, said the former prime minister was also a multifaceted personality.

“Humble tributes to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his birth anniversary. #Atalji was a charismatic leader, a parliamentarian par excellence, exceptional poet, eloquent orator. #Atalji’s multifaceted personality & distinguished statesmanship is an inspiration for us,” Patnaik said in a tweet.

Patnaik, who heads regional outfit Biju Janata Dal, was part of the NDA under leadership of Vajpayee and the alliance stuck together till 2009.

However, the alliance ended between the two parties over seat sharing before the 2009 general elections.

Vajpayee, born December 25, 1924 at Gwailor in Madhya Pradesh, had breathed his last August 16, 2018 at AIIIMS in Delhi.

(PTI)