Bhubaneswar: In a goodwill gesture, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday directed to exempt the rent of Odisha Bhawan at Navi Mumbai, which was being used by the civic body as a quarantine centre for doctors and health workers.

Since April 2020, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been using the Odisha Bhawan as a quarantine centre for doctors and health workers engaged in Covid-19 duty.

“While the rent for using the Odisha Bhawan sums up to Rs 2 crore and 16 thousand, the Chief Minister, showing humanity and goodwill towards the people of Mumbai in the face of this pandemic, ordered a complete waiver of the amount,” the CMO said in a statement.

The state has been supplying medical oxygen to Maharashtra for the past 15 days on an urgent basis for the treatment of Covid patients. So far, 19 tankers carrying over 314 MT of liquid medical oxygen has been sent from Odisha to Maharashtra.