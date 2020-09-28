Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched second phase of Jaga Mission – the slum upgradation and de-listing initiative- in an aim to make the state slum-free in three years.

Launching the initiative through videoconferencing, Naveen said his government has always strived to safeguard the rights and improve the quality of life of the poor and the marginalised sections in the state.

“We decided to empower them with the Jaga Mission that laid the foundations of a new humane and inclusive urban development model. This model has received international acclaim as the largest slum titling and upgradation initiative in the world and has been awarded the prestigious World Habitat Award -2019,” he said.

Naveen said the slum upgradation and de-listing initiative aims to improve the living conditions of 18 lakh slum dwellers by providing them piped water supply, paved roads, storm water drains, street lights, sanitation, household electricity, community spaces and recreational facilities.

The programme will be implemented in 1,000 slums with immediate effect and then scaled up to cover each and every slum in the state within a period of three years to make Odisha a slum-free state, he stated.

The Chief Minister dedicated 116 Parichay –multi-purpose community centres in the slums. He also started the distribution of land entitlement certificates to 1, 05, 000 families living in 1,718 slums in 101 towns benefitting 4.5 lakh people.

“While Odisha is putting up a brave fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, I hope this upgradation initiative will enhance the collective resilience of the slum dwellers by improving their lives and livelihoods,” the Chief Minister said.