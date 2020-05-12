Bhubaneswar: Amid widespread reports of mismanagement at quarantine centres across the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday urged official to take a professional approach and empower Panchayati Raj institutions to effectively run quarantine centres that are key to contain COVID-19.

Praising the Ganjam district administration for organising COVID management training camps in quarantine centres, Naveen asked the officials to start such training camps in other quarantine centres as well. “The inmates at these centres can serve as ‘corona volunteers’ after coming out,” he said and added that the officers should develop a short term certificate course for the inmates.

Patnaik said the beds should be increased in at least six migration prone districts – Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Bolangir – where a large number of people are returning from their workplaces.

Addressing top officials including the chief secretary, various secretaries and police officials through video conferencing, Patnaik also took note of the economic fallout of the ongoing lockdown and advised officials to focus on job creation.

Speaking about livelihood and revival of economy, he advised to scale up MGNREGS and Mission Shakti programmes in a manner that can generate more employment. “More funds will be released to improve the rural economy,” he assured.

The meeting discussed three ordinances the government is going to introduce in next few days to improve the agrarian economy. The forest department, meanwhile, informed that one lakh people will be engaged in plantation work in the coming month.

Naveen also directed the officers to ensure pregnant, new mothers, children, differently-abled and elderly persons do not suffer during the lockdown period. He urged the chief secretary to fight the battle against COVID with weapons of humanity and professional skill. Besides, he laid emphasis on supply of PPE and other necessary equipment to those working in the health sector.

Mission Shakti, director, Sujata Karthikeyan, meanwhile, informed in the meeting that self-help groups have been playing a crucial role in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

“The SHGs have so far manufactured more than 50 lakh masks and, out of them over 47 lakhs have already been distributed. They have also supplied 1.6 crore meals. These apart, they are supplying food to hospitals, grocery items to families in containment zones and taking up farming and fish farming. These SHGs have been provided interest-free loans amounting to Rs 300 crore,” Karthikeyan said.