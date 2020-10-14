Bhubaneswar: With a view to reviving the state economy, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Wednesday, directed the officials concern to give utmost importance to rev up economic activities.

Holding a meeting with senior officials to review Covid-19 situation, Naveen said that priority should be given to all the sectors including industry, mining, construction, services and transport.

Stating that Odisha has now become an attractive destination for investment, the Chief Minister advised the officials to ensure that all the industrial projects, whether large or medium or MSME, are fully supported by all sectors and that the projects are implemented in a timely manner so that people can benefit from the investment.

He warned that strong action will be taken, if the economic activities are disturbed.

The Chief Minister also suggested that livelihood programmes such as MGNREGA, Mission Shakti and other initiatives should be prioritised. On Covid management, Naveen said all indicators are better than the national average.

“New infections are declining in most districts. The situation has also improved in districts with higher infections such as Cuttack, Khurda and Puri,” he added.

As the festive season and the winter approaches, the administration must be vigilant and vigorously implementing comprehensive awareness programs and Covid regulations, he directed.

Taking the example of Kerala, Naveen said the state has been doing very well in Covid management. But after the Onam festival, everything changed. The infections have risen sharply in Kerala.

“In European countries, the second wave of virus has also been reported. So, with a little bit of complacency, the situation is likely to get worse,” he warned.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to ensure strict implementation of the Covid rules and regulations during the festive season.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi said the number of infections in the state is declining. “So now the pressure on the hospital has also reduced. The anti-viral tablet Favipiravir works well and its use is acceptable to patients,” he said. Similarly, steps are being taken towards making the Covid test report available as soon as possible.

Additional Chief Secretary to Health department, PK Mohapatra, said infections are declining in Cuttack, Khurda and Puri. The recovery rate in the state has reached 91 per cent and Odisha is among the top five states in the country, he added.