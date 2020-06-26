Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday directed the officials concerned to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra, Sunabesha, Adharapana and Niladri Bije in compliance with the direction of Supreme Court and Covid-19 guidelines.

Reviewing the preparedness for Bahuda Yatra in Puri, Naveen thanked the servitors, police, district administration, temple administration, Health department and Puri citizens for smooth completion of Rath Yatra and sought same cooperation during Bahuda Yatra.

Naveen urged the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of all rituals involving only those sevayats who were tested Covid negative. He directed for aggressive surveillance for symptoms and ramping up testing in Puri town.

Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department was asked to ensure the live telecast of Bahuda Yatra, Sunabesha, Adharapana and the Niladri Bije rituals on various TV channels.

“As I said earlier, the world is watching Puri. We must put our best efforts, to ensure all precautions are taken,” he said.

Law Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP Abhay, SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.