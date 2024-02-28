Bhubaneswar: A day after launching sports infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated District Science Centre at Jeypore in Koraput district, planetarium at Rayagada and district science centres and planetariums at Ghatgaon in Keonjhar and Baripada in Mayurbhanj on the occasion of National Science Day Wednesday.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for district science centres at Kalahandi, Gajapati, Boudh, Nuapada, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda.

Launching the projects, Patnaik said science and development go hand in hand. “Development is incomplete without science. Science and technology have been bringing tremendous changes in the lives of millions every day. It plays a key role in education. Thanks to science and technology, educational institutions have been equipped with smart classrooms, e-libraries and modern laboratories under the 5T school transformation programme,” the CM said.

Patnaik said the state government has decided to set up science centres across all districts as it would help all, especially the students who are the nation builders. This apart, innovation centres will also come up at all the schools.

While Bhadrak will have a science centre soon, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Ganjam will get science centres and planetariums, he said.

According to sources, the state government has spent Rs 6.5 crore for each science centre, Rs 15 crore for a planetarium and Rs 21 crore for a science centre and planetarium.

