Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated the Gandhi Peace Centre at Khandagiri locality of Bhubaneswar.

The centre is a joint initiative between the Odisha government and Aditya Birla Group and built on a five-acre parcel of land. The centre aims at spreading the principles of nonviolence among the denizens. Besides, it hopes to make people aware of the life and works of Gandhi.

“Non-violence is truly global; an identity of being a true Indian. The centre will provide an institutionalised platform to awaken consciousness about the life and works of Gandhiji and educate people to realize the deeper significance of his principles,” said Chief Minister Patnaik addressing the event.

Patnaik further urged the nation to pay tribute to Gandhi by incorporating nonviolence in the Preamble of the Constitution’ in his 150th year.

The Gandhi Peace Centre is a digital interactive museum promoting the Gandhian values and principles among the people, particularly among youth. It will conduct a multimedia show on Gandhi’s ideology of truth, nonviolence and policy of Jainism till March 15. These apart, a debate and ‘bhajan’ programme will also be organised.

This Peace Centre will contribute the story of Bapu in Hindi, English and Odia language, said the museum authorities.

