Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Monday, dedicated the renovated Ramalingeswar water body and park in Berhampur to the people of Odisha through a videoconference.

Stating Ramalingeswar water body renovation has become an extraordinary example of transformation, Naveen said it would have a special place in the tourism map of Ganjam and thanked the people of Berhampur for their support and cooperation for completion of the beautification project.

The Chief Minister said that state government is constantly working to develop Berhampur as an ideal town. He said that work of a stadium with modern facilities is in progress and a solid waste management centre worth Rs 42 crore is going to be completed. Besides, work on the ring road in the town in order to have traffic control has also been started, Patnaik said.

The work for the development of the project was started in 2017 for which the government had sanctioned Rs 12 crore.

A spacious parking station has been built for the visitors. A 35-ft high statue of Lord Shiva has also been installed in the middle of the big pond. Six watch towers have been erected to facilitate visitors to enjoy the beauty of the Silk City.

Floating jetty and boat facilities have been made available for the visitors. The park also has food stalls and kiosks for selling handicraft and handloom products.

The large pond at the heart of Berhampur city is over a sprawling 8.157 acres of land. It dates back to the Pre-Independence era.