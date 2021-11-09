Bhubaneswar: Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues between the two states and find a solution, this was decided at a meeting between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra

Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.

A joint statement issued by both the Chief Ministers said a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

The two Chief Ministers have decided that Chief Secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution.

Both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will work closely on resolving the Kotia group of villages, Neradi Barrage, Janjavathi Reservoir, Polavaram and release of water for Bahuda River besides mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in energy sector.

Both the states resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

Official sources said the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had a very cordial and fruitful meeting today.

Both the states not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage.

At times of need, both states have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during natural disasters in the past.

The two states will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University, respectively.

The appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two states, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood.

It was resolved in the meeting that both the states will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of federalism discuss issues between the two states.

Prior to the meeting of the two Chief Ministers, the chief secretaries of both the states had a detailed discussion on the issues concerning the two states.

UNI