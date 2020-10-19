Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to monitor electricity services under Mo Sarkar in an attempt to improve the quality of services.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made this announcement while launching the electricity consumer service portal ‘Mo Bidyut’ and mobile application through videoconferencing Monday.

“Electricity is an essential service and impacts every aspect of modern day life. Hence, this service will be monitored under Mo Sarkar,” he said. Minister and senior officials will be in touch with consumers for their feedback, he said.

Naveen launched the bilingual online electricity integrated consumer service portal www.mobidyut.com developed by Energy department under 5T initiative.

The Chief Minister said that this is one more transformational initiative under 5T mechanism. People of the state can now be able to avail efficient, time bound, and transparent online service delivery. He further said that people now need not run to various offices for new connections, bill payment or redressal of grievances.

Going to government offices for availing public services should be a thing of the past unless it is statutorily mandated. This will benefit more than 89 lakh electricity consumers of the state, Patnaik said.

He appealed to the consumers and general public of the state to take advantage of this facility to resolve their electricity service related issues in a simple, easy and quick manner.

The Chief Minister expected that the Energy department would come out with more such efficient systems to provide better service to people.

With the launching of the portal, the consumers can avail new power connection upto 5KW for domestic, irrigation, pumping and agriculture purposes within 48 hours.

Designed as a uniform online facility for all four power utilities of the state such as TPCODL, NESCO, WESCO and SOUTHCO, this portal is also equipped with proper escalation matrix and dash-board facility so as to ensure smooth flow of service disposal, status updating and enforcing accountability of utility officials towards consumer issues.

Among others, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal and GRIDCO chairman Sourabh Garg attended the function.