Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched a web portal and mobile app for efficient redressal of problems faced by the differently-abled on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He also conferred the state awards on individuals and organisations for rendering remarkable services for the cause of persons with disabilities. Gracing the programme organised by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, the Chief Minister distributed laptops and tri-cycles to the beneficiaries. The day is observed with the theme of promoting the participation of Persons with Disabilities and their leadership.

“People with disabilities worldwide face many barriers and they need inclusion in many key aspects of society and development,” said Ashok Chandra Panda, SSEPD Minister. State awards were given to Rabi Sabara (Nuapara), Madan Mohan Choudhury (Bhadrak) as best employee/self employed, Gajalaxmi Ray (Puri), Suresh Chandra Behera (Khorda) for best achievement in rehabilitation works, Rakhal Kumar Sethi (Bhadrak) and Anuskhya Acharya (Khurda) as best sports Person with Disabilities, Amarendra Nath (Rayagara) for best exemplary service by individuals for differently-abled and Debasis Senapaty (Khurda) as best performer in performing/fine arts.

Each individual awardee received Rs 25,000 cash while Rs 50,000 was given to Sambalpur district for its remarkable work in the sector. More than 200 disabled artistes from special schools, under the department presented song, folk dance and modern dance and acting.

A film festival on Disability Awareness was held in the IDCOL Auditorium.