Bhubaneswar: Once again Naveen Patnaik has emerged as the most popular Chief Minister of India. This was revealed from a Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted by India Today.

As per the survey, Patnaik has been voted as the most popular CM in home state with 71 per cent votes, while his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee secured the second position with 69.9 per cent votes.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is at third place with 67.5 per cent votes.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was ranked the 4th best CM in home state with 61.8 per cent votes followed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (61.1 per cent) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with 57.9 per cent votes.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been placed at 7th position with 56.6 per cent votes and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is at 8th place with 51.4 per cent votes, says the survey.

According to the survey, 58 per cent respondents said they were satisfied with Narendra Modi’s performance as PM while 52.5 per cent wanted to see him as the next PM.

Earlier, Patnaik was ranked as the best performing Chief Minister at the state level in India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation survey conducted in January 2021.

PNN