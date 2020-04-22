Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik administered Monday a new oath to all village sarpanchs of Odisha through video-conferencing. The sarpanchs were asked to take the oath of ‘preventing coronavirus from entering their respective villages’.

“To prevent coronavirus from entering our villages, we will take all necessary steps as per the government’s directive and implement those strictly. We will not let coronavirus enter our panchayat areas,” the oath read. The sarpanchs also said that they will regularly conduct awareness campaigns regarding the virus to prevent its spread.

The oath was administered by Patnaik and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

This apart, the sarpanchs also took the oath of preparing the list of people from their village who are working in other states. They promised that once these outstation workers return they will be put under quarantine for 14 days. They will be provided with all the basic amenities including food. In case any one of them falls ill, the local authorities will be informed so that treatment can start immediately.

Naveen Patnaik also asked the sarpanchs to take action against all those who were not following guidelines implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It should be mentioned here that the sarpanchs have been empowered with the same authority that a district collector enjoys. This has been done so that they can also enforce quarantine and lockdown guidelines properly.

PNN