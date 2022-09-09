Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has advised newly appointed soil conservation extension workers to use 5T principles in their workplace to help farmers improve their farm practices. Naveen Patnaik made his observations at the induction of 184 soil conservation extension workers here. The chief minister asked the officials to take farmers in their areas of service as part of a team, provide them quick support with use of technology, maintain absolute transparency to bring real transformation at the grassroots level and make way for improved farming practices.

Patnaik further added that the role of soil conservation extension workers at the grassroots level is crucial when it comes to successful implementation of such activities.

“You are the key personnel at the cutting edge level and act as facilitators between farmers and the department for successful implementation of different soil conservation and watershed activities,” Patnaik told the officials.

Focusing on Odisha’s policy for the farming sector, Patnaik said that it is an agrarian state with more than 70 per cent of the population depending on agriculture.

State Agricultural Policy- SAMRUDHI-2020 emphasises ensuring continuous growth in farmers’ incomes and making the growth inclusive for small, marginal and landless farmers, Patnaik pointed out.

For sustenance of agricultural growth; conservation, development and management of vital natural resources like land and water carry much significance, Patnaik said and added that Odisha has been implementing different activities under watershed development programme, rain-fed area development, plantations, construction of farm ponds for enhancing productivity and promoting integrated farming systems for multiplication of farmers’ income.

These programmes have also enabled farmers to counter the extreme weather events being witnessed frequently these days with climate-resilient approaches, added Patnaik.

The chief minister hoped the newly recruited soil conservation workers will discharge their duties and responsibilities with dedication in the greater interest of the farming community of the state.

Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain asked the new employees to work for the benefit of the farmers. They should be accountable to the farming community, he urged.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the Odisha government is taking up various projects for farmers’ development. He advised the new recruits to work with honesty and sincerity for the success of the programmes. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.