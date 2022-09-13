Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 159 new Covid-19 cases, including 18 children, pushing the tally to 13,30,593, a health department bulletin said.

The toll remained at 9,185 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 194 infections Monday.

The state now has 1,767 active Covid-19 cases, while 209 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,19,588.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.38 per cent as 11,542 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.