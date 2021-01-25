Bhubaneswar: In order to check crimes against women and children, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Monday that a special squad of the Odisha Police will be formed. He said that the special team will comprise of 62 personnel and accordingly the same number of posts has been sanctioned. Out of the 62, two posts are for forensic and IT experts.

The squad will be headed by an IG-rank officer. There will be two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), 10 DCP-rank officers, nine inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, eight ASIs and 14 constables.

This apart, five ministerial staff posts have also been sanctioned.

PNN