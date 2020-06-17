Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 25 lakh each as ex-gratia Wednesday for the families of the two Odia soldiers killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Expressing deep grief over the death of the Odia soldiers in the face-off, Patnaik announced the ex-gratia amount from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), an official at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“I am anguished at the news of two Odia soldiers being martyred in a clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The patriotism and sacrifice of the two brave soldiers will be remembered forever,” Patnaik said in a message, while conveying sympathies to the bereaved families.

The chief minister praised the bravery and courage of the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland and conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.

Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) of Biarpanga village in Kandhamal district’s Raikia block and Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren (43) of the Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj were among the Indian soldiers killed in the clash.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the violent skirmish Monday night.

