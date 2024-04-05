Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced the third list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls.

The nine candidates included three turncoats. They are Prakash Behera (Barabati-Cuttack seat), Raisen Murmu (Rajgangpur) and Rohit Joseph Tirkey (Biramitrapur). The trio had joined the BJD recently from other parties.

This new candidate list of the BJD comprises one woman candidate Meena Majhi who has been nominated for the Keonjhar assembly segment. She has been pitted against BJP leader Mohan Majhi.

The BJD president has re-nominated Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. He has been fielded from Rourkela Assembly segment.

Here is the list of BJD candidates for the Assembly seats:

Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal

Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera

Salipur: Prasant Behera

Rourkela: Sarada Nayak

Biramitrapur: Rohit Tirkey

Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik

Keonjhar: Meena Majhi

Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu

Balasore: Swarup Das

Patnaik Wednesday announced the names of 27 candidates for Assembly elections and five for Lok Sabha polls.

With this, the BJD has fielded 20 candidates for the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The party has so far announced nominees for 108 Assembly seats out of 147.

