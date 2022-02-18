Bhubaneswar: To quell all rumours regarding his poor health condition, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appeared in public Friday. He was in a very cheerful mood as he waved to the crowd and greeted them as he visited the Lingaraj Temple here in the Odisha capital. He offered prayers to the deity and moved around the temple without any help. Naveen Patnaik also took stock of the ongoing Ekamra Project, and beautification of the shaivite shrine.

While he was walking back to his car, Patnaik also interacted with journalists who had gathered outside the temple.

Patnaik was asked about the rumours regarding his health condition. In a cheerful mood he replied, “Whenever an election takes place in Odisha, I always get to hear that I am not well. However, I can assure all of you that I am in perfect health, very happy, and here to serve the people of Odisha.”

Patnaik however, was not ready to accuse any political party or the Opposition for the development of such rumours. “Since there is the Model Code of Conduct in the state due to the ongoing panchayat polls, I do not want to say anything on this issue. However, when such rumours spread I am happy because I feel assured that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is going to do very well in the elections,” Patnaik opined.

Patnaik while talking about the Ekamra Project, said that the government is waiting for all the clearances and permission. “Touchwood… I think we will get all the permission and then we will beautify it more.”

Others who accompanied Patnaik were 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Ashok Panda.