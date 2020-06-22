Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Monday a number of ministers and top administrative officials to set up base at Puri for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra. They will all be based at Puri till ‘Niladri Bije’. Among the ministers who have been given responsibilities are Law Minister Pratap Jena, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das. The chief minister has also asked the Deputy Chairman of the state Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma also to set up base at Puri during the festivities.

Earlier in the day after the Supreme Court’s nod for holding Rath Yatra in Puri, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay reviewed the security arrangements in the Holy City ahead of the annual car festival.

“All departments related to the car festival are fully prepared. The Rath Yatra will be held without devotees and visitors. All directions of Supreme Court will be fully adhered with,” the Chief Secretary said soon after holding a close-door meeting on the premises of Niladri Bhakta Niwas in Puri.

Apart from the Chief Secretary and DGP, Jena, Puri Temple Managing Committee chairperson Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Krishan Kumar, servitors of Srimandir and Crime Branch additional director general (ADG) Santosh Upadhayay were also present in the meeting.