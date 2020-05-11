Bhubaneswar: To revive Odisha economy in the aftermath of lockdown, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). “To reboot economic activities, the Union government should come up with a national SOP,” Naveen Patnaik said Monday.

Naveen Patnaik bats for national SOP

“Our production lines are interlinked and so also is our value addition process cutting across state boundaries. A national SOP will guide a unified response in rebooting economy,” Patnaik added. He was interacting with Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

Other suggestions

Patnaik also proposed to implement reduction of boundaries for zoning (Green, Orange & Red) areas. “A smaller, scientific unit can replace a district as the unit for zoning. We should allow local administration to determine regarding the area of zoning,” Naveen said.

As regards lockdown and other regulations concerned, the Chief Minister said there should be broad principles at the national level. The local administration will be allowed to decentralise those principles for better implementation.

Involving panchayats

Naveen further urged the Centre to modify existing schemes to incentivise and actively involve Panchayat Raj institutions in COVID-19 management. “As the fight is going to be long, it is important that we involve panchayats for a system based response,” he stated.

The Centre is all set to resume operation of passenger trains from May 12. The CM opined that movement of trains should be regulated in consultation with states as is being done for stranded persons.

PNN