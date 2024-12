Bhubaneswar: Ahead of BJD’s 28th foundation day December 26, its chief Naveen Patnaik Wednesday urged members to remain dedicated to serving the people of Odisha, while the party announced a mass demonstration in Bhubaneswar January 6 to highlight the price rise of essential commodities and other issues.

Patnaik asked party supporters to raise voice against the “BJP government’s anti-people policies” and also highlight the impact of high inflation, which hits the poor and middle class.

“The party leaders and workers need to create awareness among people on the state BJP government’s failure in checking the price rise of essential commodities and in fulfilling the promises made to the people,” the BJD president said.

In an open letter to all the party functionaries, Patnaik said the BJD’s 28th foundation day “will be observed in all the Assembly constituencies.”

Read Also: Naveen Patnaik asks party leaders to intensify fight against Polavaram project

Noting that the regional party has been “totally dedicated to the service of people of Odisha for 27 years,” Patnaik said though the BJP formed the government in the state, people have given maximum votes to the BJD.

“As a responsible opposition party, the BJD will raise the people’s voice in different forums,” he said, adding that the party “works for the betterment of all sections of society on the ideology and policies of Biju Patnaik.”

Extending New Year wishes to people, he said the BJD “will reach out to all and work with dedication all along 2025.”

The BJD was founded December 26, 1997, and was named after its legendary leader Biju Patnaik, father of Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said the BJD “will hit the streets over price rise of all essential commodities and inflation January 6.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s slogan of ‘double-engine sarkar,’ the BJD leader said it is rather a ‘double failure government’ in the state and the Centre.

BJD’s convenor of the programme implementation committee, Sanjay Dasburma, said the party “will organise a mass demonstration programme in Bhubaneswar January 6. Over 5,000 party members are expected to participate in the demonstration, which will focus on addressing key issues faced by the people of Odisha, particularly price hike.”

Convenor of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Snehangini Chhuria, spoke about the hardships faced by women, particularly those struggling to manage their households amid skyrocketing prices.

She said essential commodities such as “domestic LPG gas cylinders, petrol and diesel, vegetables, edible oils, pulses, and other daily necessities have seen significant price rise in the past six months.”

These price hikes have put immense pressure on families, particularly women, who are forced to balance rising household expenses, she said.

Biju Yuva Janata Dal convenor Byomkesh Ray highlighted the severe unemployment problem affecting the youth and students of Odisha.

He alleged that the government has “completely failed to address the issue of joblessness,” and rising prices have compounded the difficulties faced by young people.

The BJD leadership also indicated that the party “will continue to hold demonstrations on various issues in the coming months, including the contentious Polavaram Dam issue.”

PTI