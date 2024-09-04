Bhubaneswar: Leader of opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday urged Odisha’s women to expose the “lies” of the BJP, asserting that his party is committed to giving them significant roles and focusing on increasing female membership in the party.

Patnaik made these remarks during the concluding session of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) meeting at the party’s state headquarters, Sankha Bhawan. “Lies are the biggest identity of BJP,” the former Chief Minister said.

Patnaik said though the BJP in its election manifesto announced to give financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each woman in the state under Subhadra Yojana within two years, now the government has announced to give it in five years. “That too, women will get a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 every six months,” he pointed out.

Patnaik also recalled the BJP’s pre-election promise of providing 300 units of free electricity. “BJP leaders came to Odisha during elections and made grand announcements, but in reality, people received nothing. The BJP should not betray the trust of women and the public. Our women are aware and will respond appropriately. Expose the BJP’s lies. The BJD will continue to be the voice of women in the state,” he said.

Asserting that the BJD is dedicated to working for the social and economic empowerment of women, Patnaik highlighted the success of Mission Shakti, which he claimed has united 70 lakh women, transforming them from self-help groups into entrepreneurs actively participating in development activities.

Addressing the issue of rising crimes against women, Patnaik said, “Crimes against women is a crime against the divine. In our culture, we revere women as mother goddesses. It is also a crime against humanity and must be stopped at all costs.”

He called on women to support those in distress and encourage them to face challenges with courage. “Our collective efforts will help create a safer world for our daughters,” Patnaik added.

The BJD chief expressed hope for the introduction of reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. “We should be fully prepared. Our membership drive should focus on enrolling more women, and I will be assigning greater responsibilities to women within the party organization,” he concluded.

PTI