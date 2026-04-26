Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik Sunday condoled the demise of eminent photographer Raghu Rai, and said his frames were not just pictures, but living histories.

Rai, one of India’s best-known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at a private hospital in New Delhi early Sunday. He was 83.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary photojournalist #RaghuRai. Through his lens, he chronicled the spirit of India, its people and everyday life which will remain etched in our collective memory. His frames were not mere pictures, but living histories.… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 26, 2026

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary photojournalist #RaghuRai. Through his lens, he chronicled the spirit of India, its people and everyday life, which will remain etched in our collective memory, Patnaik said in a post on X.

His frames were not mere pictures, but living histories. May his legacy inspire generations of storytellers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti, the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, added.

The prolific photographer, a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, captured some of the most poignant events in Indian modern history, including the Bangladesh refugee crisis of 1972 and the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984.