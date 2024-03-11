Bhubaneswar/ Balasore: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday congratulated DRDO scientists over the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, capable of deploying multiple warheads.

Taking to X, Patnaik said: “Congratulate @DRDO_India scientists for success of #MissionDivyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of #Odisha. #DRDO”.

The weapon system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

PTI