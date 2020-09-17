Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi greeted Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. All of them whished Narendra Modi a good health and long life. The prime minister turned 70 Thursday.

Ganeshi Lal prayed to the almighty for his good health and long life. “Honble Governor wishes Honble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday and prays the almighty for his Good health and longevity,” said the Governor’s official Twitter handle in a post.

Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to greet the Prime Minister. “Warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,” Patnaik tweeted.

Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Modi as the most popular leader in the world. “Modi Ji has been making ceaseless efforts to build an empowered and Atmanirbhar Bharat through strong will power, decisive leadership, hard work and an inclusive approach,” he said in a message.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Sarangi wished the Prime Minister good health and long life. He expressed optimism that Modi’s resolve to place the poor and deprived sections on the path of development will soon become a reality.

Among others, Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty and Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi greeted Modi on his birthday.

“On the 70th birthday of Honble PM @narendramodi, I convey my best wishes. All my prayers to God for his good health, fortune, energy, happiness and long life. May he keep leading us for years to come!” Sarangi, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, tweeted.