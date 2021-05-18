Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the opening of a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Jajpur town. The facility will be developed in partnership with a private player. Once the facility will become operational, people of Jajpur district can avail of treatment in the town itself. They will not have to visit Bhubaneswar or Cuttack.

Bhoomika Multispeciality Hospital will be converted in a state-run Covid-19 hospital. Patients will receive free treatment here and the expenses will be taken care of by the Odisha government. The hospital will have 150 oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds.

Notably, Jajpur district reported Thursday 330 new Covid-19 cases. Its neighbouring districts Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Balasore registered 204, 77, 350 and 269 cases respectively.

The people of the district have welcomed the move. They are of the opinion that the new hospital will go a long way in managing the Covid-19 crisis.

PNN