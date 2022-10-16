Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated IBM’s Client Innovation Center (CIC) here Sunday.

Speaking at the IBM CIC inaugural function, Patnaik said most of the IT companies have set foot in Bhubaneswar and Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub.

“Over the years, the resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. It is marching ahead with renewed confidence towards a New Odisha adopting new ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said .

The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a destination of choice, he said.

“Opening up of the IBM Client Innovation Center adds yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast changing IT ecosystem in the state,” the chief minister said.

The CIC, Bhubaneswar, is set up in line with the forays IBM has been making into emerging cities to get access to the diverse and rich talent available across the country. The Center will fast-track the digital transformation and economic growth of the region, as IBM Consulting continues to strengthen its Hybrid Cloud and AI Consulting capabilities delivered to global clients out of India, the company said.

“The expansion of our network of CICs is integral to supporting the growing needs of our clients as they accelerate their business transformation journey. Our teams will utilize their end-to-end delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner – Global Delivery, IBM Consulting.

He said Bhubaneswar is fast emerging as a key talent hub in the country and this Center will provide these technology professionals with the opportunity to do impactful work for clients not just in India but across the world.

The new CIC will leverage the IBM Garage method of delivery, an approach that helps IBM‘Co-create’, ‘Co-execute’, and ‘Co-operate’ transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners, he said.

The expanded presence of IBM in Bhubaneswar will create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable the company to harness the potential talent including graduate hiring from the technical educational ecosystem in Odisha.

IBM Consulting will now operate from 11 CIC locations in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune, Mysuru, Kochi and Coimbatore.

Immediately after inaugurating the IBM facility here, Patnaik left for Hyderabad on his birthday on Sunday to attend the last investors’ meet, the curtain raiser event for the third ‘Make-in-Odisha’ conclave to be held in the state from November 30 to December 4.

Earlier, Patnaik had attended a similar investors’ meet at Bengaluru.

During his two-day visit to Hyderabad, Patnaik will hold one-on-one meetings on Monday with business tycoons at Hyderabad to highlight investment opportunities in Odisha and woo investors.

The aim of the Hyderabad meet is to attract investments in IT, ITeS, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, textiles and apparel, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) besides food processing and renewable energy sectors, an official said.

Patnaik’s Hyderabad programme will be significant as the state government has recently released its new IT policy that aims at helping the state secure a prominent position on the global map as a preferred IT outsourcing destination propelling employment opportunities and inclusive growth.