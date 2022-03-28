Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naven Patnaik virtually inaugurated the 16th Toshali Crafts Mela at Janata Maidan here Monday. The fair which is being organised by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts (HT&H) department with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols will continue till April 10, this year.

Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the Toshali Crafts Mela in a video message said that India has a rich cultural heritage. “For a long time our culture has gained by adapting to other customs and ways of life. Odisha is the land of art and artists. Our paintings, sculptures, architecture, handlooms, handicrafts, music and dance are reflected in our Utkal culture,” Patnaik said.

“Through the gathering of artisans, weavers and artisans from different parts of the country, the Toshali Crafts Mela is a wonderful reflection of national unity. The Toshali fair has been successful in attracting art and art lovers to the capital Bhubaneswar.

Minister Padmini Dian and HT&H department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shubha Sarma were present on the occasion.

The fair provides a platform to artisans, weavers and sculptors from different parts of India to showcase their traditional and contemporary handicraft and handloom products.

According to Shubha Sarma, a total of 390 artisans and weavers will participate in the fair this year.

“While 150 artisans and weavers from outside Odisha participating in the fair will be sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and DC (Handicrafts) respectively, 150 artisans and 90 weavers of Odisha will be sponsored by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms respectively,” Sarma said.