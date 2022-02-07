Bhubaneswar: Bringing in good news for the state, the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha, has been selected to receive the prestigious TIOL National Taxation Award 2021 (Gold) as the best reformist state, and Gold Award in the GST/State VAT Category.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday congratulated the Commissionerate, also known as BanijyaKar-Odisha, for being selected for the feat. Odisha has been selected based on the responses received from citizens and taxpayers.

Odisha has been selected as the best reformist state for industrial infrastructure and skill development, citizen service through technology, ease of doing business, stamp duty rationalisation, support to trade and industry, reforms in electricity and renewable energy promotion, and municipal taxation.

Earlier July 1, 2017, the BanijyaKar-Odisha was renamed as the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha. The organisation is responsible for the administration of GST/VAT/CST and PT in the state.