Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated Friday the efforts of healthcare professionals for effectively administering COVID-19 vaccines and ensuring zero wastage. In a tweet, he said the number of people vaccinated is more than that of doses allocated by the central government as the extra dose in each vial has been used prudently.

“Odisha has vaccinated more people than the number of doses allocated by the GoI, by prudently using the extra dose available in each vial as wastage. Appreciate the healthcare professionals & nurses for their efficiency in administering vaccine to save precious lives,” Patnaik tweeted.

He also informed in the same tweet that as on May 6, the number of doses for the population of above 45 years allocated by the centre to Odisha was 61,44,140. The total doses administered were higher than the allocated doses with wastage of -2.20%.

Notably, Odisha reported all time high single day spike of 12,238 cases and 19 fatalities Friday.

PNN