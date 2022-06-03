Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Friday that women have played a big role in the transformation story of a New Odisha which is inclusive, aspirational and empowering. Naveen Patnaik made the observations at a two-day national conference organised by the State Commission for Women (SCW) here. “My government has always held that no household, no society, no state, no country has ever moved forward without empowering its women,” Naveen said.

At the core of all key initiatives, the Odisha government is making efforts to make girls and women financially independent and empowered in the true sense, informed Naveen.

The chief minister also highlighted various welfare schemes for women in Odisha. He said ‘Mission Shakti’, a flagship programme, encompasses in its fold 70 lakh women in all habitations across Odisha. “Mission Shakti” symbolises the transformation that is happening across the state to help women emerge as decision makers and torch-bearers of a new inclusive Odisha,” Naveen said.

“An important issue for us is the representation of women in democratic institutions, starting from the panchayats to the Assemblies and Parliament,” the chief minister said.

Naveen pointed out that Odisha has reserved 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats. More than 55 per cent women have been elected to various posts in the recently-concluded local body elections, he informed.

Similarly, 21 out of 30 zilla parishad presidents are women. In a first by any political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) reserved one third seats for women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Patnaik said.

The ‘Mamata’ scheme empowers pregnant women by assuring them financial support at a vulnerable time while Rs 10 lakh coverage is being provided to women under health assurance scheme ‘Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana’ (BSKY). The Sudakshya scheme seeks to provide quality technical education to girls, claimed Naveen.

“Our land rights documents are issued in the name of women. To ensure uninterrupted education we have nearly three lakh girls in our hostels,” Naveen added.

Naveen also thanked the SCW for actively taking up issues involving women. He said his government is open to accept any suggestion from the conference to further strengthen the system.