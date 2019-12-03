Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched ‘Madhu’ app, an e-learning mobile phone application for school students to understand their subjects in a better and efficient way.

The app named after ‘Utkal Gourab’ Madhusudan Das is developed by Ganjam district administration for school students.

It is aimed at helping school students in learning their lessons taught in school classrooms through videos and practicing them.

Through the app, the students will have access to video explanation of the topics they are taught in their classroom, said an official.

The courses have been prepared to make the videos interesting using quality teaching learning material. It also features interactive question answering sessions.