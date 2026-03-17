Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik Tuesday demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the death of 12 people in the fire at the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Patnaik, who visited the hospital following the incident Monday, raised the issue in the assembly during the Zero Hour.

“He (minister) must take moral responsibility for this catastrophic lapse in safety oversight,” the former CM said.

“What I witnessed was not just a scene of a tragic accident, but a stark reminder of the crumbling safety standards in our state’s premier healthcare institution,” he added.

Patnaik said the deceased were patients who came to the hospital with the hope of recovery, only to meet a horrific end due to “administrative negligence”.

“The Health Department cannot hide behind inquiries while families mourn. A judicial enquiry is welcome, but it does not absolve the political leadership of its responsibility,” he said.

Claiming that the ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh announced by the state government is inadequate, he said, “I demand Rs 50 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.”

Later, speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Patnaik said, “During our tenure, the then health minister had to resign due to an accident at a private hospital. The current health minister should also resign.”

Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also demanded the resignation of the health minister, besides Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Expressing condolences does not end the responsibility of the government. It must be accountable for the safety of the people, particularly the patients in a hospital,” he said.

In a statement to the assembly, the health minister said 12 people have died in the incident.

“Our government is fully vigilant and committed to strengthening the modern firefighting system in hospitals,” he said.

Mahaling said the state government has allocated funds in the budget for the first time for fire prevention in hospitals.

“An expenditure of Rs 320 crore has been made in the financial year 2025-26. Similarly, Rs. 400 crore has been allocated for this in 2026-27,” he said.

“The previous government had made no separate financial provision for fire prevention in hospitals,” he added.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 am, members of both the BJD and Congress trooped into the Well with placards, protesting the incident.

As the opposition members continued to raise slogans, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 12 pm. As the pandemonium continued after the House reassembled, the proceedings were adjourned till 4 pm.

In total, the House transacted business for only 22 minutes.