Bhubaneswar: In a bid to motivate people to fight COVID-19, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released Monday an inspiring video featuring a host of Odisha celebrities belonging to the field of sports, film, art and culture. In the 3.29 minute clip the celebs are seen sensitising the viewers on how to check the spread of coronavirus. The video has been presented by the I&PR Department, government of Odisha.

Stars in the video

From sports, top stars like hockey legend Dillip Tirkey, sprint queen Dutee Chand, Grandmaster Padmini Rout have joined the initiative. Nila Madhab Panda, Sabyasachi Mishra, Archita Sahu, Varsha Priyadarshini, Anubhav Mohanty, Prakruti Mishra, Babushan Mohanty, Aparajita Mohanty and Elina Samantrai represent the entertainment industry while poet Padma Shri Haladhar Nag and sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik are also part of this campaign tiled Auu Kichhi Dinare (In just a few more days).

Video theme

The song’s theme suggests that Odisha has managed to combat natural disasters such as ‘Hud Hud’, ‘Phailin’ and ‘Fani’ successfully in the past. Therefore, it is just a matter of time that the coronavirus will be eliminated from this soil and people will continue to celebrate various festivals again like before. They will relish ‘dahibara’ from the roadside vendors and enjoy the hockey matches at the stadiums. Glimpses of deserted main thoroughfares from the capital city during the lockdown have also featured in the video. This apart, a few clips of disaster-stricken locations from the state are included in the song.

See link: https://twitter.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1254634838465929216

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that Odisha has been perennially hit by natural disasters but people have always bounced back. The coronavirus will also lose the battle if people show little patience and make a bit of sacrifice. There will be bright sunshine once again on the horizon, Patnaik asserted.

Earlier, many actors from Odia film industry had came together to sensitise people on how to check the spread of coronavirus.

PNN