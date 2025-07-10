Bhubaneswar: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar July 12 after fully recovering from his spine surgery for cervical arthritis, party sources said Thursday.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said Patnaik will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport here Saturday afternoon.

He had left for Mumbai June 20 and underwent a procedure June 22. He was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai July 7.

The surgery was conducted by Dr S Rajasekaran, a globally recognised orthopedic surgeon and chairman of Ganga Medical Center and Hospitals in Coimbatore, along with doctors of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, party sources said.

