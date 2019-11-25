Bhubaneswar: In his twitter handle, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has revealed that he is mesmerised and captivated by the natural beauty of Odisha. “I have travelled to so many places but the beauty of #Odisha always mesmerises me. What a breathtakingly scenic landscape this is! Can you guess which road this is?” Naveen wrote on his Twitter handle, Monday. He asked his followers to identify the road, which many did.

The chief minister also asked the name of the road, providing a clue that it is the life line of a hilly tribal area. No sooner, the CM tweeted the post it went insanely viral with more than 4.8K likes, 529 retweets and 354 comments by Monday 4:33pm.

I have travelled to so many places but the beauty of #Odisha always mesmerizes me. What a breathtakingly scenic landscape this is! Can you guess which road this is? Hint: A lifeline in tribal hinterlands, essential for socio-economic growth Answer at 6pm today. #KnowYourOdisha pic.twitter.com/8IKJRDA38W — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 24, 2019

People from all over the world tried to predict the captivating site. While many tried to predict the location of the site, many indeed guessed it right.

Naveen took to twitter and put the predictions to rest. He confirmed that it was indeed the Jeypore-Malkangiri road, considered as the lifeline in the tribal hinterland and essential for socio-economic growth in the locality.

It is indeed the Jeypore-Malkangiri Road! Thank everyone for the incredibly overwhelming response and am delighted to see that many of you got it right. This is what makes #Odisha so special…a surprise awaits in every corner. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, netizens were also praise for the five-time CM for being so down to earth and bringing the beauty of Malkangiri and Koraput districts before the eyes of the world.