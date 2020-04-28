Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday paid tribute to Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das on his 172nd birth anniversary.

Patnaik took to Twitter and recalled Das’ contribution towards establishment of modern Odisha as an independent state and for his contributions towards preserving the art and culture of the state.

Naveen also mentioned that Das’ efforts in setting a benchmark for Odia literature will inspire the people of the land for generations.

Madhusudan Das, popularly known as ‘Madhu Babu’ was the first graduate and advocate from Odisha. He was born in Satyabhamapur village, 20 kilometres from Cuttack. He was born 28th April 1848 and breathed his last February 4, 1934.

By profession, he was both an entrepreneur and a lawyer. He founded the Utkal Tannery in 1905, a factory producing shoes and other leather products. In 1897 he founded the Orissa Artware Works.

PNN