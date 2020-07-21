Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Pratap Sarangi Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh governor and veteran BJP leader Lalji Tandon and said he will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people.

Tandon died at a hospital in Lucknow Tuesday morning. He was 85.

The chief minister expressed his condolences to Tandon’s bereaved family.

“Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran leader, LaljiTandon. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. RIP,” he tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Sarangi expressed his condolences to Tandon’s bereaved family and said he will be remembered for his service to the people.

It may be mentioned here that Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (85) passed away in Lucknow Tuesday after a prolonged illness. His son and UP minister Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news.

Lalji was admitted to the Medanta hospital on June 13 after he complained of urinary problem and fever. He, thereafter, developed complications in liver and kidney and even underwent a surgical procedure.

He was put on ventilator later.

Born on April 12, 1935, Tandon is survived by his wife Krishna Tandon and three sons.

The veteran leader has served as member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad for two terms and also remained the Leader of House of the Council.

He was elected to the Vidhan Sabha for three terms and was minister in BJP and BSP-BJP governments.

PNN & Agencies